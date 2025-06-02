Pharmaceutical Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, D-Wave Quantum, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent ownership shares in companies that research, develop, produce, and market medications and therapeutic products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s innovation-driven growth, since successful drug approvals and patent protections can significantly boost revenues. However, pharmaceutical stocks can be volatile due to high research and development costs, patent expirations, and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of REGN traded down $110.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.50. 4,441,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.07 and a 200-day moving average of $669.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $485.56 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $21.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $743.66. 2,133,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $704.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $779.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.51.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,999,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $155.20. 3,965,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,856. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $77.42. 6,822,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,929,043. The firm has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,412,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

