Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

View Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.