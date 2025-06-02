Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $24.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 8.6% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

