Milestone Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $516.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

