Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 551,976 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,009 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,326,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

