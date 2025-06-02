VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

