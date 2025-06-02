Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 20,551 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $277.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 12,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total transaction of $3,307,026.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,411.31. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

