Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $780.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

