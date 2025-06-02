Cypress Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

