Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

BNDX opened at $49.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

