Pioneer Wealth Management Group Makes New $34.51 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned 0.39% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,254,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.