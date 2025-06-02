OTC Markets Group Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 1.1%

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

