Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.20.

NYSE SPG opened at $162.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

