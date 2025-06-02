Archer Investment Management LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Archer Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

