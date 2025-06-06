Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after buying an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,356,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,579,000 after purchasing an additional 195,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.11.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.