Archer Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Archer Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Archer Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $52.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.