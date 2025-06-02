Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAGG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TAGG stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

