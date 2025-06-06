Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.