Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 205,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 43,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 367,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 131,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.63 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.