Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

