California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,022 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $7,072,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

