United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,938.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 80,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,980.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 212,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

