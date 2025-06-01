Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases 731 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 6.2% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $471,967,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $64.26 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

