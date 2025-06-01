Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPYG opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

