Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,188.61 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($16.44). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,205.50 ($16.22), with a volume of 2,981,496 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($21.53) to GBX 1,550 ($20.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondi
Mondi Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($415.61). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.