Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,188.61 ($15.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($16.44). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,205.50 ($16.22), with a volume of 2,981,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($21.53) to GBX 1,550 ($20.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,140.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,188.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($415.61). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

