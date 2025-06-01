Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $303.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

