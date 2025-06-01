Promising Shipping Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Shopify, Blackstone, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and tankers—to transport goods and commodities by sea. Their market performance is closely linked to global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations, fuel costs and broader economic cycles, which often makes them more volatile than other equity sectors. Investors typically watch industry indicators like the Baltic Dry Index to gauge demand and pricing trends in maritime transport. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. 12,180,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.13. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. 6,190,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,763,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,032. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

