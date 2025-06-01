Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.17. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 15,227 shares trading hands.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,585.75. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

