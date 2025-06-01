First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.95 and traded as high as C$17.87. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.77, with a volume of 365,249 shares.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital REIT is a developer, owner and operator of mixed-use urban real estate in Canada’s populated centres. The company’s focus is on creating thriving neighbourhoods that create value for businesses, residents, communities and investors.

