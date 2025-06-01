Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.73 and traded as high as C$1.88. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 236,264 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

