SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,615.92 ($21.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,780 ($23.95). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,761 ($23.69), with a volume of 6,071,697 shares trading hands.

SSE Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The firm has a market cap of £19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.80.

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 160.90 ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSE had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Research analysts forecast that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSE Company Profile

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

