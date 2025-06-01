Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of PERI opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Perion Network
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.