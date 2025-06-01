Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.2%

SELF stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.10%.

Insider Transactions at Global Self Storage

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,491.46. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

