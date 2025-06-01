Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NCRA stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Nocera has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 88.51%.

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

