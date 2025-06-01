U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

