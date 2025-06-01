E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.81 ($14.56) and traded as high as €15.56 ($17.68). E.On shares last traded at €15.47 ($17.58), with a volume of 3,300,315 shares changing hands.
E.On Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.81.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
