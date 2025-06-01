Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.
Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
