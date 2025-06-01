Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $265.03 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.