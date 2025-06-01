Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

