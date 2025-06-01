Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 315 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,623,515.94. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,698 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

