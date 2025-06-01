KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its position in KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in KLA by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 1,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of KLA stock opened at $749.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.70 and its 200-day moving average is $695.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.58.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.