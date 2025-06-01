Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.04 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 169.60 ($2.28). Senior shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 1,143,647 shares trading hands.

Senior Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of £710.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.08.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senior Increases Dividend

About Senior

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.75. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.