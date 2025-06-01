Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

