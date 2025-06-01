The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NYSE:SHW opened at $358.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

