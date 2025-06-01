Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

