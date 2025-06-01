JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $205.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

