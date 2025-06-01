JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $60.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

