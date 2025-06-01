Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a 10.0% increase from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BGCG opened at GBX 248 ($3.34) on Friday. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.78 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.88 ($3.85). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of £144.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (LON:BGCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.53 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust had a net margin of 107.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%.

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust

The Trust aims to produce long term capital growth by investing in an actively managed portfolio of Chinese companies. Up to a maximum of 20% of assets may be invested in companies not listed on a public market (measured at time of purchase). We invest on a long-term (5 year) perspective, and have a strong preference for growth.

