Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Decreases By 48.0%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 381,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 588,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.