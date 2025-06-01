Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Decreases By 48.0%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the April 30th total of 381,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,419,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 588,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,070 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 505,519.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,573,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,606,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,179 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

