Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

